Now more than halfway through a COVID-19 shortened regular season, Barron’s boys soccer team is a perfect 6-0 and posted its most impressive win to date last week.
The Golden Bears hosted previously unbeaten Unity/St. Croix Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and recorded a dominant 4-1 victory.
“This was our toughest opponent thus far, both strong and fast,” said first year head coach Matt Sprague. “They took an early lead, but we ended the first half up 2-1 with goals from Awalow Bundid and Nurdin Ahmed.
“In the second half, we had a pair of goals from Nurdin Ahmed and Awalow Bundid. Collin Krance played outstanding at goalkeeper with seven saves in eight opportunities. The one goal was just off the tips of his fingers.”
The Bears next made the short trip to rival Cumberland on Thursday, and after losing 4-0 at Barron in the season opener, the Beavers made things closer in an eventual 2-0 Golden Bear victory.
Cumberland kept a close eye on Bundid, who is among the state’s top goal scorers with 17. Bundid was still able to give Barron a 1-0 lead after the Bears’ sustained pressure on the Beaver defense finally netted a first half goal.
Abdinoor Hussein added a second half strike.
“We had a lot of banged up players for Cumberland,” Sprague said. “Tuesday’s game was hard on us, injury wise. Defensive leader Logan Carr missed the second half at Cumberland due to a foot injury from Tuesday. We have many players feeling bumps and bruises.”
The Bears were hosting Hayward on Oct. 6 and will play at Spooner on Thursday, Oct. 8. They’ll host Ashland Oct. 13 and wrap up the regular season at Unity on Oct. 15.
To date, Barron has outscored opponents 32-2. Despite three trips to the state tournament, Barron has never posted an undefeated regular season or a league championship while participating in the very tough Middle Border Conference up to this season.
It appears the WIAA will go ahead with boys soccer postseason, starting with regional play Oct. 20 and culminating in a Nov. 5-7 state tournament. Barron is listed as part of a 7-team, Div. 3 sectional grouping.
