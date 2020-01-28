Tanner Gerber won 113-pound title and Ashtyn Waite placed fourth at 160 pounds as Cameron’s wrestling team competed in the tough, 22-team St. Falls Wrestling Classic on Saturday, Jan. 25.
“This is the most challenging regular season invitational we attend,” coach David Gerber said. “A lot of large Minnesota schools and Div. 1 Wisconsin schools attend. For our young team, it was probably a little more than they were ready for, but it is good for them to face this type of competition and to see wrestling at this high of a level.”
Tanner Gerber received a first round bye, then pinned Ethan Pearson of Cornel/Gilman in the second period. In the semifinals, he beat a tough Princeton, Minn., wrestler via a 15-0 technical fall just 30 seconds into the second period. He next faced a highly regarded, 28-3 wrestler from Spencer.
“In the championship, Tanner’s opponent was Ashton Ackman, who is currently ranked number one in the state in Div. 2 at 113 pounds,” coach Gerber said. “This was the match we were hoping to get. It’s not often you have an opportunity wrestle the top guys in the state. It’s important to take advantage of those opportunities when they come about.
“Tanner dominated the match and won 11-0 to the claim the gold medal. This was as well as Tanner has wrestled this season. He got an early takedown, then scored back points to take a 5-0 lead. He continued to build the lead throughout the match.
“Tanner dropped down from the 120-pound weight class to 113. It looks like 113 will be a good fit for him.”
Tanner Gerber is ranked first in the state in Div. 3 at 113 pounds.
Ashtyn Waite started his tournament with a first round bye, then defeated Grady Guggisberg of St. Croix Falls by a 2-1 decision to move into the semifinals. There, he lost to a 31-6 Hudson wrestler by technical fall. In the third place match, Waite lost 13-3 to a Princeton, Minn., wrestler.
“Ashtyn had a big win in the quarterfinals over a wrestler who had beaten him before,” the coach said. “He lost to a couple of seniors. He battled them well, but they were just a little too experienced and physically mature. Ashtyn continues to get better every time he steps on the mat.”
Wrestling at 126 pounds, Remington Ladd picked up one victory by a 6-4 decision. He was then pinned and lost a tight 7-5 bout. Cole Romsos (132 pounds) and Caleb Gillett (145) also competed for the Comets.
Cameron will next compete in the Heart O’North Super Duals at Ladysmith Friday, Jan. 31. The Comets will take on Spooner at 5 p.m.
